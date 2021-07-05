July the Fifth Be With You
We’re going to take today off, but we won’t leave you without a few things to read. So in case you missed these stories, click away:
- On Friday, Mayor de Blasio admitted he needed to do more to keep cyclists save in, through and around Central Park.
- The nation’s e-bike buying spree continues, even without any real support from our government, as Kea Wilson reported.
- Two New Jersey members of Congress explained their opposition to congestion pricing because they want to make sure their well-off constituents can always drive in to see Springsteen on Broadway.
- Read about the life of Jeffrey Williamson, the cyclist killed by a postal truck driver last week.
We’ll be back tomorrow. Thanks for your support.