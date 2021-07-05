July the Fifth Be With You

We’re going to take today off, but we won’t leave you without a few things to read. So in case you missed these stories, click away:

On Friday, Mayor de Blasio admitted he needed to do more to keep cyclists save in, through and around Central Park.

The nation’s e-bike buying spree continues, even without any real support from our government, as Kea Wilson reported.

Two New Jersey members of Congress explained their opposition to congestion pricing because they want to make sure their well-off constituents can always drive in to see Springsteen on Broadway.

Read about the life of Jeffrey Williamson, the cyclist killed by a postal truck driver last week.

We’ll be back tomorrow. Thanks for your support.