Tuesday’s Headlines: Listen to the Community Edition

So, Commissioner Gutman, is it “safety first” or “listen to the community”? And what “community” anyway?

New Yorkers who care about road safety got another reminder on Monday night that a tiny minority of car owners will continue to stand in the way of safe streets for all, as Brooklyn Community Board 2’s executive committee voted 6-2 against a single-block protected bike lane that would connect existing (and heavily used) bike infrastructure on Flushing Avenue and Sands Street so that thousands of cyclists a day can get to the Manhattan Bridge or DUMBO without getting hit.

The board said it acted as it did to preserve 14 (fourteen!) parking spaces on Navy Street. One board member said that those spaces were needed because 16 percent of the residents of the Farragut Houses nearby own cars.

Which means that 84 percent don’t.

Admittedly, it’s a fraught conversation: the roads are supposed to be for everyone, and a small minority of people shouldn’t be steamrolled without being heard, as CB2 member Brian Howald articulated in an epic Twitter thread:

My transportation and public safety voted against one-block of protected bike lane on the east side of Navy Street b/w Flushing Avenue and Sands Street that DOT previously presented to us 12 months ago.https://t.co/EMQRYmdQeW 1/ — Brian Howald (@bdhowald) June 18, 2021

But at the end of the day, who should the city serve: Thousands of people (cyclists, pedestrians and, yes, motorists) who want to get around safely, or 14 people who want to store their private car in the public right of way for free? It’s a no-brainer, but we’ll be asking DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman next time we see him.

Besides, as Friend of Streetsblog Dave Anderson pointed out, that stretch of roadway didn’t have parking for almost a decade:

Especially insane since this strip had no parking here between 2011 & 2019. If community was fine w/o 14 spots for nearly a decade, they will be fine with @NYC_DOT life saving infrastructure for #bikenyc. cc: @StephenLevin33 pic.twitter.com/3jqRSZWm2M — dave 'paco' abraham (@subtle116) June 29, 2021

The subtext of the vote was the predictable argument that people who own cars need their cars, while people who commute to work on bikes are just spoiled weirdos. But which group is the entitled oppressors?

All this for space to store 14 pieces of private property on public streets. The sheer entitlement is absolutely astounding. — Brian F-H (@BrianEFH) June 29, 2021

