Wednesday’s Headlines: Post-Election Hangover Edition

Well, it’s all over but the counting.

If you want full coverage of the mayor’s race, click on the homepage of your favorite newspaper (NY Times, NY Post, NY Daily News or even amNY). But if you want to know how well safe streets candidates did, here are some highlights from NY1’s tracker (all of which are subject to change once the Board of Elections gets around to counting all the votes next week):

Brooklyn Council Member Antonio Reynoso appears to have won a promotion to Borough President.

In Manhattan, Council Member Mark “Corona King” Levine and State Sen. Brad Holyman look like they’ll be fighting over the second-place votes, having made it a two-man race.

In Queens, solid StreetsPAC-endorsed incumbent Donovan Richards is in the fight of his life, with Liz Crowley just scores of votes behind him in the first-round of tabluations. Did Jimmy Van Bramer’s voters put Richards second? Not likely…

In The Bronx, Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Fernando Cabrera are neck and neck.

In the comptroller race, it’s likely that Brad Lander’s lead will hold up, as many of the losing candidates’ voters probably picked him second (or else they probably would have voted for Corey Johnson anyway, right?).

The big surprises in the Council included: Not that Arthur Schwartz lost, but that he lost by so much to Erik Bottcher in the Hells Kitchen/Chelsea seat. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer seems to have won her old Upper West Side Council seat back. Progressive Harlemites will be surprised that incumbent Bill Perkins is leading Kristin Richardson Jordan, but she’s close and will get lots of second-place votes. Austin Shafran really underperformed in his Queens Council race, losing to former State Sen. Tony Avella. who is not well liked in the street safety crowd. Tiffany Caban, who almost won the race for Queens District Attorney last year, appears to be heading to the Council to represent Astoria. Shekar Krishnan — who supports the 34th Avenue linear park — also appears to have won in Jackson Heights. Former de Blasio staffer Lincoln Restler appears to have won the race to succeed Steve Levin in Williamsburg, beating Levin’s former staffer, Elizabeth Adams. Sandy Nurse defeated sort-of incumbent Darma Diaz in Bushwick. Alexa Aviles won the wide-open seat to succeed Carlos Menchaca in Sunset Park. Shahana Hanif appears to have won the free-for-all to succeed Brad Lander. We tangled with the race’s under-performing competitor Briget Rein, but here’s hoping Hanif at least follows up on her idea for a Union Street busway. The Barron family lock on Canarsie politics continues with Assembly Member Charles Barron looking like he’ll succeed his wife Inez in the Council (she had succeeded him).



All other races were too close to call as of midnight (the Times did a separate). Now, in other news (was there other news?):