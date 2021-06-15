Tuesday’s Headlines: Set Your Calendar Edition
It was a very slow news day on the streets beat, but one thing stands out: The city will throw a ticker-tape parade for COVID first responders on July 7, a symbol of New York’s recovery. Let’s hope the recovery actually, um, happens. (WSJ). One sign? more Metro-North is coming to Grand Central, as more workers return to offices (amNY).
In other news:
- Crew shortages led to subway delays on Monday. (NYDN)
- The Post ran a story about “how gross” the subway has allegedly become — and ran a lead image of a pristine train car to illustrate it for some reason.
- Why did these ducks cross the road? To get to the bagel store, of course. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Finally, kudos to a true mensch Alan Baglia, who got a well-deserved proclamation from State Senator Mike Gianaris as he moves away from Sunnyside. Queens’ loss is … Queens’ loss.
Thank you @LAShepard221 @juaninQNS @JimRockaway and the @TransAlt & #OpenStreets families for organizing this special Proclamation ? from @SenGianaris, an unabashed safe streets & bike advocate for Western Queens! ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/4cdoFEGFdq
— alan (@alanbaglia) June 14, 2021