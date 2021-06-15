Tuesday’s Headlines: Set Your Calendar Edition

July 7.
July 7.

It was a very slow news day on the streets beat, but one thing stands out: The city will throw a ticker-tape parade for COVID first responders on July 7, a symbol of New York’s recovery. Let’s hope the recovery actually, um, happens. (WSJ). One sign? more Metro-North is coming to Grand Central, as more workers return to offices (amNY).

In other news:

  • Crew shortages led to subway delays on Monday. (NYDN)
  • The Post ran a story about “how gross” the subway has allegedly become — and ran a lead image of a pristine train car to illustrate it for some reason.
  • Why did these ducks cross the road? To get to the bagel store, of course. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • Finally, kudos to a true mensch Alan Baglia, who got a well-deserved proclamation from State Senator Mike Gianaris as he moves away from Sunnyside. Queens’ loss is … Queens’ loss.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG