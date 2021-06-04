Friday’s Headlines: The Office Edition
There was so little news going on yesterday that our old man editor bought us all lunch to celebrate our return to our office at 377 Broadway for the first time since early March. We’re happy to have our growing newsroom in one place again, but we’ll go crazy if every day is as slow as Thursday was.
Still, there was some news:
- The MTA is going to have to be a bit more transparent, if the governor signs a bill that just passed the legislature. (NYDN)
- Andrew Yang headed to Mayor de Blasio’s favorite Park Slope gym to troll the mayor … only to get trolled himself! (NY Post)
- The Post continued its drumbeat of negative coverage of stuff that doesn’t really matter, writing no less than three articles yesterday about the apparent scourge of graffiti.
- Oddly, the tabloid didn’t cover the real news yesterday: a new report shows that 70 percent of drivers speed. Streetsblog and amNY covered it.
- Two guys on a moped intentionally ran a 63-year-old cyclist off the road, injuring him. (NY Post)
- More and more, people are looking at the upcoming of Governors Island and aren’t liking what they see. (Meet the new development scheme, same as the old development scheme.) (Gothamist)
- And, finally, it was World Bicycle Day yesterday, so we wanted to share the only non-Streetfilms video that we’ve liked recently: