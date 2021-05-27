Thursday’s Headlines: What’s on Tap? Edition

It was so hot and such a slow news day in the city yesterday that reporters (Streetsblog company and some detailed to the mayoral candidates excepted) apparently took a breather for a few cold ones.

So let’s just get the (scant) news:

The Daily News endorsed Tali Farhadian Weinstein for Manhattan District Attorney. You can read her Streetsblog op-ed on street safety here.

Remember “Defund the Police”? With rising crime, many cities don’t. (WSJ)

The MTA monthly board meeting was so boring, the major argument was over how many cops are in the system on any given day. (amNY)

Fox News is making a true-crime tale out of the trial of the suspected drunk driver who killed NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos on the Long Island Expressway last month. (FNC)

Commuters tasted “subway hell” — a two-line rush-hour shutdown — for the first time since the pandemic. (NYDN)

A (presumably pro-cop) source leaked The Post the NYPD’s subway stats, which showed a big jump in felony attacks last week. (NYPost)

Legal wrangling holds up the MTA’s Access-a-Ride contracts. (NYDN)

Here’s a new kind of assault-by-motorist: speeding through a COVID vaccine site. (NYDN)

The latest mass shooter targeted San Jose’s transportation agency. (NBC)

Say what you want about Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa (and there’s a lot to say) but he knows every subway station inside out. That’s more than Mayor de Blasio knows. (NYP) Even so, the debate between Sliwa and rival Fernando Mateo devolved into a trivia-filled slugfest. (Politico)

Design Trust for Public Space, Regional Plan Association, and Tri-State Transportation Campaign launched a website, Alfresco NYC, to support the city’s Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs. (RPA)

Pat Kiernan finished his unofficial poll on whether saving our restaurant industry was worth the removal of a few parking spaces. Answer: totally! (Via Twitter)