Wednesday’s Headlines: The New York Times’s Sincerest Form of Flattery Edition
We can die happy.
We were so excited to see a photo featurette in the New York Times on Tuesday called “No Cars on Sidewalks. Unless You’re N.Y.P.D.” that was clearly inspired by our March (Parking) Madness series that exposed the rampant illegal parking by police officers, and the chaotic, frat-house conditions they create near station houses.
Without mentioning Streetsblog by name (come on, Jim! You owe us one!), reporter Sasha von Oldershausen followed in our footsteps, especially focusing on parking by the cops at the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst that are so bad that residents are often blocked into their own homes.
So, no, we didn’t get any credit for our series from the Gray Lady, but now the issue is out there for all to see — so it’s only a matter of time before Mayor de Blasio is asked about it … and maybe not just by Streetsblog!
In other news:
- The death of Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos cast a pall over most of the day yesterday, mostly because of the lost of another innocent to road violence, but also because of how preventable his death was. Tsakos was put in harm’s way because he was investigating an entirely different crash — only to be run over by an allegedly drunk driver with a suspended license. Cops rightly threw the book at his killer, but that only served to remind us that police don’t charge the vast majority of drivers who kill and injure people on New York streets (not that you’ll see that angle in the NY Post or the Daily News). The Times also covered.
- We were proud of whatever small role we played in reminding New Yorkers of the difficult jobs that delivery workers have. One day after we posted our story about a resoundingly rejected effort by an Upper West Side community board member to request that restaurants allow delivery workers to use the bathroom, the City Council moved to make it a legal requirement. (NYDN, NY Post) We also covered the rally in support of the bill, including a first-person piece from delivery worker Edvin Escalante.
- Vice also followed up our coverage with its own take on the piss-off from the Upper West Side community board (only linking to our original story after we asked nicely).
- Activists rallied to demand more bus lanes! (NY Post)
- Would-be mayor Scott Stringer revived his mid-block playground idea that we had written about two years ago. (NY Post, amNY)
- Council Member Chaim Deutsch lost his honorific yesterday as Council Speaker Corey Johnson declared that Deutsch’s guilty plea for tax evasion put him in violation of New York State Public Officers Law §30(1)(e), which boots any officeholder who is convicted of a crime involving a violation of his oath. “Based on our review of the charging document and Mr. Chaim Deutsch’s plea agreement, the Council has concluded that the office of the 48th Council District has been vacated under the operation of law,” Johnson said. “He is no longer a member of the City Council.” Deutsch may fight back. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)
- From the assignment desk: Riders Alliance — and City Council Transportation Committee Chairman Ydanis Rodriguez — will rally at City Hall at noon today to demand the mayor “deliver on his promise to end ‘the tale of two cities’ by speeding up bus service with 30 miles of new bus lanes for the city’s riders, 75 percent of whom are low-income people of color.”
- Manhattan Borough President Candidate Lindsey Boylan was appalled after reading our story about how an Upper West Side community board doesn’t care if delivery workers are treated humanely — and promised to take action if elected. (Via Twitter)
- The New Yorker’s John Seabrook did a commanding look at New York City’s late-to-the-party attempt to create a good e-scooter share program. It’s a long read, but worth your time.
- And, finally, in case you missed it, check out this video of an Albanian man leaping into a car to regain control of the vehicle. (NYDN)