Wednesday’s Headlines: The New York Times’s Sincerest Form of Flattery Edition

We can die happy.

We were so excited to see a photo featurette in the New York Times on Tuesday called “No Cars on Sidewalks. Unless You’re N.Y.P.D.” that was clearly inspired by our March (Parking) Madness series that exposed the rampant illegal parking by police officers, and the chaotic, frat-house conditions they create near station houses.

Without mentioning Streetsblog by name (come on, Jim! You owe us one!), reporter Sasha von Oldershausen followed in our footsteps, especially focusing on parking by the cops at the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst that are so bad that residents are often blocked into their own homes.

So, no, we didn’t get any credit for our series from the Gray Lady, but now the issue is out there for all to see — so it’s only a matter of time before Mayor de Blasio is asked about it … and maybe not just by Streetsblog!

In other news: