Tuesday’s Headlines: Another Day, Another Busway Edition

Washington Heights was seeing red on Monday as the Department of Transportation made good on its promise to help beleaguered bus riders by providing faster bus service on a street that the city had been grappling with for a decade. Yes, W. 181st Street got the Busway treatment.

We sent reporter Dave Colon uptown to a street where buses averaged an excruciating 3.7 miles per hour and he reported initial success: buses were flying down the once-clogged half-mile segment like big blue subway trains. From his perch at the corner of 181st and St. Nicholas Avenue, Colon said he counted six buses in 10 minutes and only one rogue car (which happened when a traffic cop had to leave the intersection for a minute).

It’s unclear what will happen when the traffic officers pull out. “They’re gonna have to keep us out here until people get used to it,” said one officer — and the afternoon rush hour suggested that drivers will definitely need a few more days of officers in yellow vests telling them to stay out of the red paint. But overall, it was a smooth opening day for the city’s newest bus priority street.

At this point, this is the ultimate dog bites man story: Get cars out of the way, buses speed up. We’ll check back in a few weeks.

In other news: