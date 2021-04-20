Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘The New Phone Book is Here!’ Edition

At the risk of sounding a bit like Steve Martin’s character in “The Jerk” after receiving a new phone book, but the new bike map is here! The new bike map is here!

Now posted on the Department of Transportation website — the new official snapshot of the current bike network, with new features including locations of “green wave” signal timing for cyclists and, of course, the latest protected and painted bike lanes (nice to see that thick green stripe on Crescent Street in Queens, on the E.L. Grant Highway in The Bronx, and on Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn).

We were busy all day just staring at it, so forgive us if we get right to the news so we can get back to ogling our map: