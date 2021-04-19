Monday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition
It was a busy weekend, so let’s get right to the news:
- The COVID recovery is definitely starting underground, both with repairs (NYDN) and the removal of garbage in at least one tunnel dating back to the 1980s! (NYDN)
- The Atlantic is certainly on our side when it comes to doubling-down on the positive developments of the pandemic, such as open streets.
- Friend of Streetsblog George Hahn got the “How I Spend My Sunday” treatment in the New York Times — and was good enough to plug the “War on Cars” podcast.
- Is Gov. Cuomo’s Empire Station Complex a big real-estate boondoggle because the Big Dog isn’t creating thru-service for Amtrak, NJ Transit and the LIRR? ReThinkNYC thinks so. (amNY)
- Ever notice the subtle difference in Daily News car-crash stories? If no one outside the car is killed, the paper writes that “a speeding driver” caused the crash. But if the crash is fatal, suddenly the paper blames “a speeding car,” not any human. We just don’t get it.
- The Post got it right in its coverage of an SUV driver who injured six in a crash.
- We spend a lot of time talking about car sewers and garbage streets, but our parks have a real problem with trash right now. (Eugene Resnick Via Twitter)
- Come down off that pedestal and fight like a man, Columbus! (NY Post)
- In case you missed it, here’s a love story built on a bike crash. (NY Times)
- In case you missed it (part II), the Times ran a great op-ed about how automated enforcement and unarmed enforcement officers could do a much better job of enforcing road rules than cops.
- And finally here it is your moment of Zen (from Williamsburg):
particularly striking shadows pic.twitter.com/rtEzpv6gyx
— Avery Trufelman (@trufelman) April 19, 2021