Friday’s Headlines: Dave Colon on Your Calf Edition

Well, it’s happened. Someone has gotten a tattoo of our reporter Dave Colon on his leg.

The saga began early in the pandemic last year when former Brooklyn Paper reporter Noah Hurowitz vowed to get a tattoo of a New York icon once COVID restrictions were lifted — a way to show support for his beloved city. Readers and friends suggested that our beloved scribe and Citi Field cycling advocate was the only New York icon worthy of permanent placement on a calf. One GoFundMe page later, and hundreds of dollars rolled in.

The problem: Raising money so a self-described “local idiot” can get a tattoo of another reporter is not a good look during a pandemic. So Colon and Hurowitz donated the money to the Homeless Can’t Stay Home campaign, which provided rooms for homeless individuals in hotels, rather than in shelters.

But Hurowitz pressed on with his pledge (as you can see from the photo at the top of this page).

“I feel nary a drop of regret,” Hurowitz said last year when he proposed the leg Colonic. “Dave Colon is the heart of this city.”

For his part, Colon had no regrets about the role he played in getting tattooed above Hurowitz’s tendons.

“We owned Noah straight to hell,” he said. “Promises made, promises kept.”

In other news:

Bus Turnaround Coalition Paints Bus Lane in front of Gracie Mansion! from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.