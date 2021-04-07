Wednesday’s Headlines: Big Budget Edition
The big news was that legislators and Gov. Cuomo had appeared to reach an agreement on a $212-billion state budget. Yes, $212 billion! They don’t call us the Empire State for nothing. The best coverage was in the Journal and the Times, but Gothamist won the headline war.
Other than that — there was no news yesterday. Here’s the best we could find:
- Mayor de Blasio announced his cleanup corps, and evoked FDR in his morning presser. (amNY)
- Gothamist looked at the best subway “showtime” performance.
- The Queens Eagle continued its excellent coverage of Queens community boards — and of Borough President Donovan Richards’s reform effort announced yesterday. But our own Julianne Cuba found another tantalizing angle for Streetsblog readers.
- Will West 103rd Street in Manhattan become a park-to-park open street? (West Side Rag)
- In a Daily News op-ed, Gridlock Sam proudly asserted all New Yorkers’ birthright and called for an end to “jaywalking” laws.
- If you read no other Larry Penner story this week, this is the one: The former federal transit man offers a detailed analysis of how the MTA may be violating federal rules in the way it is funding the East Side Access project. (Mass Transit)
- In case you missed it, we reported on the demise of bike share on Staten Island. Our story is free. You have to pay to read the Staten Island Advance’s coverage.
- There was so little news yesterday that you should take the time you saved in this post by reading and voting on our March (Parking) Madness finale featuring the 114th Precinct of Astoria vs. the 34th Precinct of Washington Heights. May the worst precinct win!