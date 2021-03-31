Wednesday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Edition

The Biden Administration’s decision to break the Trump-erected logjam and allow the MTA to proceed with its environmental review of congestion pricing was the big story yesterday.

Everyone covered:

Streetsblog, Politico and the Post played it more or less straight.

Gothamist highlighted a number of problems that could delay the process further.

Second Avenue Sagas covered it with a very accurate tweet, that proved that no one thinks congestion pricing will happen before legendary car guy Gov. Cuomo is gone.

Nothing from the Times.

And amNY hinted at the coming battle with suburban lawmakers, who will likely be given some say in the review process.

Indeed, car-loving yahoos were already trotting out their most hyperbolic (and hypocritical and blame-deflecting) rhetoric to slam the US DOT’s decision to simply allow New York State to conduct a light environmental review rather than a multi-year one.

Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis went with hypocrisy: The city’s lone GOP member, who has spent most of her career railing against environmental concerns, tweeted that it was “irresponsble” for the feds to Greenlight the less rigorous review (fun fact: Instead of tweeting at the Federal Highway Administration, Malliotakis tweeted her concerns to the Federal Housing Administration):

Considering NYC’s will be the first Congestion Pricing Progam in the nation, it is irresponsible for the @FHAgov to allow an environmental review as opposed to a more detailed environmental impact statement for this program. https://t.co/H1Ao9UhFqs — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) March 30, 2021

And upstate Assembly Member Mike Lawler cried that a central business district toll is unfair to suburbanites who, if you follow Lawler’s logic, should not be charged for the societal cost we all must bear because of their decision to live very far from their place of work yet not take the bus or train.

In other news: