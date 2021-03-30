Tuesday’s Headlines: Everything isn’t Awesome Edition

Remember our story earlier this month about how New York State was planning to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to widen upstate Route 17? Well, one of the reasons taxpayers are footing the bill for this oligarchic scam — the new Legoland New York — just got slapped with hundreds of thousands of dollars in environmental fines, the Post reported.

Remember that next time yet another corporation wants its share of highway welfare.

In other news from a tortoise of a news day: