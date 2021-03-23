Tuesday’s Headlines: A Mix of Strategies Edition

We start today with a hat tip to the Wall Street Journal, which did a nifty interactive on how America can’t really electrify its way out of the climate crisis, but must rely on a mix of strategies that include making cars much lighter and reducing the amount of driving this damn country does.

One quibble: The story didn’t mention the main problem with electric cars: their drivers will likely kill as many Americans as gas-powered drivers kill today (it’s about 40,000 people nationwide … every year).

Still, credit where due: The charts and graphs and circles and arrows and paragraphs on the back of each one make it clear that the future is in density — and our demise is in sprawl.

And in other news: