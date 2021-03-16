Tuesday’s Headlines: Rightsizing the Future Edition

Let’s start today’s news digest with some philosophical thoughts from Times columnist Paul Krugman, who argued in his piece on Monday that a lot of the work life we have long cherished abhored will mercifully be a thing of the past:

“Some of what we used to do — long commutes so we can sit in cubicles, constant flying to meetings of dubious value — won’t be coming back,” he said.

But most of it will (to the relief of the MTA): “So the best bet is that life and work in, say, 2023, will look a lot like life and work in 2019, but a bit less so. We may commute to the office less than we used to; there may well be a glut of urban office space. But most of us won’t be able to stay very far from the madding crowd.”

And in other news: