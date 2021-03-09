Tuesday’s Headlines: Preliminary Battles Edition

parking madness 2021 first round montage

For the next few days, we’ll start every edition of our daily headlines with an update on our March (Parking) Madness competition, which opened with a blistering editorial here (the bracket is below).

Here's your bracket!
Here’s your bracket!

The polls are open! We’ll report on the first batch of first-round winners in the coming days, and get you primed for our second-round fights — the borough finals!

Until then, here’s the day’s news from a one-story day:

  • And so, the LIRR death spiral begins — the MTA’s “right-sizing” plan completely backfired as trains were packed to the gills with commuters (some bearing COVID). Not a good debut. (NYDN, NY Post, WSJ, Gothamist)
  • If this was happening in Brooklyn Heights or the Financial District, well, this wouldn’t be happening! A developer is tearing down a historic bank building in Flatbush. (Bklyner)
  • The Brooklyn Paper might have oversold a state bill that would create a cyclist advisory panel inside the MTA, but the Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas/Senator Alessandra Biaggi bill is a start. We also covered.
  • Welcome to the party: Gothamist did its one-issue explainer on where the mayoral candidates stand on biking. The clear takeaway: The Movement has achieved a lot since the last contested mayoral primary election, that’s for sure (remember when Anthony Weiner campaigned on tearing out bike lanes?!).
  • The new Reorientations blog takes a look at New York’s streeteries.
  • ICYMI, NY1’s Dan Rivoli sees some positive DOT developments in The Bronx.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG