Thursday’s Headlines: Cause for Optimism Edition

Everyone was feeling optimistic yesterday, what with President Biden all but declaring that every American could be vaccinated by the end of May (so why don’t we hold off on the movie theater reopenings until then, OK?)

Mayor de Blasio also offered his share of optimism, becoming the latest official to express belief that the Biden Administration will speed congestion pricing through the approval process (NYDN), but there’s no real evidence of that. Secretary Pete Buttigieg made no mention of it in his 10-minute interview with Laura Bliss from City Lab yesterday.

In other news from a slow day: