Friday’s Headlines: ‘Open Culture’ Must Work Edition

State comptroller Tom DiNapoli just provided the strongest argument for a bold Open Culture program — jobs in the arts fell 61 percent last year during the pandemic (the Times and Gothamist covered DiNapoli’s report).

The sector “is a cornerstone of the city’s ability to attract businesses, residents and visitors alike,” said DiNapoli’s report [PDF]. “Yet the sector relies on audiences who gather to take part in shared experiences, and this way of life has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic.”

The report noted the existence of the city’s Open Culture program (the Times story didn’t), but it didn’t explain how vitally important it is: right now, as Streetsblog has reported, the city has set aside 105 short segments of roadway (some of them along existing Open Streets) for qualified arts groups to hold performances. But almost no one seems to know about the program (at a forum about the future design of the 34th Avenue open street on Wednesday night, for example, the existence of the Open Culture program came as a shock to virtual all attendees. Other open streets activists have said they’ve heard similar reactions, or non-reactions, at other public space events).

“There is a huge communications gap between DOT, the Street Activity Permit Office, and artists/arts organizations,” one arts insider told us.

It’s time for this program — which starts in days! — to become better known and supported, just as the mayor’s other car-free street programs (open streets and open restaurants) are supported.

Here’s a link to the program’s website (bring your lawyer). But let’s get cracking, New York!

In other news from one of the slowest days of the last two months: