Thursday’s Headlines: Snow? Problem Edition

Just in time for a fresh coating of snow … the old snow from the Feb. 2 blizzard!

We’ve documented how slowly city agencies have cleared snow from critical bike infrastructure, but late yesterday we encountered remnants of two-week-old snow and ice on the paths leading to the Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens (which agency is supposed to clear it? Well, that’s not clear: the Department of Transportation didn’t get back to us).

So today’s expected storm will bring a fresh cycle of pain (we’ll keep you posted during the day), but let’s get right to the news because we’re all so crazybusy today: