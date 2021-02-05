Friday’s Headlines: We Can’t Endorse That Kind of Behavior Edition
Term-limited Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is a longstanding public servant and very well liked on the Upper West Side, which she represented for 12 years in the City Council.
She wants her old job back — but when a political club in her old stomping grounds chose Sara Lind instead, Brewer demanded a re-vote because, well, obviously it’s unfair that political insiders would prefer a newcomer to her.
It’s all in Jeff Coltin’s story in City and State — and it’s worth reading if you’re interested in what entitlement looks like.
In other news:
- The MTA opened up two long-closed entrances to a Brooklyn subway station, and everyone covered. (NYDN, amNY)
- The better MTA story, of course, was the fact that number two executive Mario Peloquin quit to head to Canada — where he was spending most of his time anyway! (NYDN)
- Gothamist has joined us in pointing out that many roads are still impassible for cyclists. And many many many bus stops and corners remain unsafe for transit riders and pedestrians. The issue, which Gothamist failed to point out, is that the Sanitation Department has the wrong equipment for the job.
- Reminder: The Police Commissioner still retains broad powers to ignore Civilian Complaint Review Board disciplinary findings, despite all of yesterday’s handshakes. The Daily News and amNY noted that hardly minor asterisk in their coverage of the supposedly historic deal. The Post did not.
- The Times followed up on Bklyner’s coverage of the sexual assaults at Brooklyn’s Morgan Avenue L train station.
- Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, the only Republican in the New York City delegation, is still trying to spin her vote to overturn the 2020 election citing fraud that did not occur. (NY Times)
- A block in Park Slope will be co-named for late great writer Pete Hamill. (NYDN)