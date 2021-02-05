Friday’s Headlines: We Can’t Endorse That Kind of Behavior Edition

Term-limited Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is a longstanding public servant and very well liked on the Upper West Side, which she represented for 12 years in the City Council.

She wants her old job back — but when a political club in her old stomping grounds chose Sara Lind instead, Brewer demanded a re-vote because, well, obviously it’s unfair that political insiders would prefer a newcomer to her.

It’s all in Jeff Coltin’s story in City and State — and it’s worth reading if you’re interested in what entitlement looks like.

In other news: