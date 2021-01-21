Thursday’s Headlines: So, Did Anything Important Happen Yesterday Edition

It was an historic day yesterday, but, face it, how much news about Joe Biden can you read? Besides, the only story you need is Ross Barkan’s piece in Gothamist about how New York is not asking what it can do for Biden, but what Biden can do for us. (See what we did there? That’s a JFK reference!)

Also, Mayor de Blasio was so excited to watch the inaugural proceedings that he started his morning press briefing on time and gushed about what a great day it was. (Patch)

Beyond that, here are today’s very limited headlines:

New president, same deadly streets: A pedestrian was fatally struck in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn early yesterday evening. (NYDN)

There was a potentially YUGE ruling involving how the NYPD releases crash information to the media (Law.com), but lawyer Steve Vaccaro told us to cool our jets! (Either way, kudos to the Jewish Press for bringing this important media case to the courts!)

This decision is important but it mainly focuses on when FOIL responses are due. In the past NYPD would deny, on "law enforcement" grounds, the crash investigative file and video to the victim or the victim's family for up to a year, needlessly. This will cut that wait down. — Steve Vaccaro (@BicyclesOnly) January 20, 2021