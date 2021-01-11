Monday’s Headlines: And Now, The Search for the Inevitable NYPD Insurrectionist Edition

We spent the entire weekend riveted by all the details that emerged from Wednesday’s failed coup in Washington, D.C., including new videos, solid post- (or is that pre-?) mortems by Timothy Snyder and Brent Staples, and the increasing likelihood that some of the participants were off-duty NYPD officers.

Already, FDNY staffers have turned up in the crowd the hoped to overthrow the government and possibly kill elected officials, Gothamist reported. And there were reportedly cops from Seattle in the mob, too. We don’t know if authorities will discover any NYPD link to the insurrection, but the police unions’ endorsement of President Trump before the election suggest that a majority of cops support the president. And, indeed, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch was still defending Trump (though not the violence carried out in his name) late last week. (amNY)

Last year, before the election, we asked the mayor if he was concerned about the split loyalties among the NYPD’s rank-and-file, and he said he was not worried because “overwhelmingly, officers leave their politics at home and they go and do what has to be done to keep people safe.” (The mayor did add that if any officer “can’t or won’t do that, we have to discipline, but I don’t get an indication that that is a widespread challenge.” We’ll see, won’t we?)

In a related story, the NYPD will send 200 cops to help at the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20, (NY Post), which seemed odd to Friend of Streetsblog Peter Beadle:

We are sending them before determining if any of them were part of it? — ?Peter W Beadle? (@pwbnyc) January 11, 2021

In other news from over the weekend: