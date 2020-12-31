Thursday’s Headlines: Last Day of the Year Edition

Speaking of news:

Before everyone jumps to conclusions about the incident involving teenage cyclists and the man driving the BMW, let’s be clear that published reports lack critical information (though most had evidence — in the form of a smashed window and videos — that the teens in question took things too far): The Daily News led with a “mishap” involving the driver injuring one of the cyclists, but then never got back to that key detail. The Post made no mention of that “mishap,” but vaguely suggested that a cyclist had run himself into the car. Then claimed, again without any corroborating evidence or even attribution, that the same “gang” of teens attacked another car nearby.

The new $1.6-billion Moynihan train station (photo above) doesn’t officially open until Friday, but several outlets got a sneak peak (NY Post, NY Times, amNY, with Gothamist doing the definitive work).

The NYPD never seems to be able to get reporters any information about crashes — such as the speed of a driver or if a truck was illegally parked on a known dangerous roadway — except when the information serves their agenda of blaming cyclists for their own deaths. (NY Post)

Happy new year, everyone! Let’s have a safe and livable 2021. Thanks for reading.