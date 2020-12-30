Wednesday’s Headlines: Glass Half Full Edition

It was the ultimate glass-half-empty announcement: On Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio touted that his administration had managed to build 28.6 miles of protected bike lanes this year, despite COVID-19 staffing issues and budget cuts.

That’s a good number, which the mayor touted on Twitter (albeit with a picture of something that was not, in fact, a protected bike lane and was not, in fact, made safer for cyclists this year).

But if they weren’t ignoring the announcement entirely, reporters and activists found ways to complain about it. Yes, the 28.6 miles were a city record, but, as amNY’s Mark Hallum pointed out, they came during a year of horrific loss: at least 24 cyclists (our count is 25) have died on city roadways so far this year.

But most people focused their ire on the mayor’s press team, whose gloating about the 28.6-mile figure was too much for some to bear, given that most if not all of the bike lane projects were planned long before the pandemic and even the 28.6-mile figure paled by comparison to what the world’s capitals did when confronted with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make their roads immeasurably safer:

It is laudable that @NYC_DOT staffers, working under very difficult circumstances, accomplished what they did this year. But as we've seen in Paris, London and even across the Hudson in Jersey City, different political leadership could have gotten us a lot further. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) December 29, 2020

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle printed the city’s press release, which is its own form of ignominy.

In other news: