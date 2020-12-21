Monday’s Headlines: All Aboard the Transit Bailout Edition

The big news — the only news — on Sunday was that Congress had finally passed a COVID relief bill that had flaws, but also $4 billion to get the MTA through the next few months and avoid the draconian layoffs and service cuts that would have turned the New York region from an economic engine into a broken down jalopy.

Everyone covered:

The Daily News and the Post provided a broad overview that was thin on transit news. But the Tabloid of Record did cover the massive protest against a fare hike earlier on Sunday.

The Times overview was comprehensive.

And amNY added a sidebar about how AOC is nervous about the deal.

Of course there was other news on Sunday (we had done earlier weekend headlines here):