Monday’s Headlines: All Aboard the Transit Bailout Edition
The big news — the only news — on Sunday was that Congress had finally passed a COVID relief bill that had flaws, but also $4 billion to get the MTA through the next few months and avoid the draconian layoffs and service cuts that would have turned the New York region from an economic engine into a broken down jalopy.
Everyone covered:
- The Daily News and the Post provided a broad overview that was thin on transit news. But the Tabloid of Record did cover the massive protest against a fare hike earlier on Sunday.
- The Times overview was comprehensive.
- And amNY added a sidebar about how AOC is nervous about the deal.
Of course there was other news on Sunday (we had done earlier weekend headlines here):
- It was gratifying to read the Post’s team coverage of what a lousy job the city did making the roadways safe for cyclists after last week’s routine winter storm — especially since we had been sounding the alarm since Thursday (an alarm The NY Times slept through).
- Gothamist also covered the sleetshow.
- A driver was killed when he crashed his car into a garbage truck. (NYDN)
- The Wall Street Journal joined the mourning party over the increase in road deaths this year.
- And, finally, did you notice that yellow teaser at the top of this post? It’s our annual hat-in-hand donation drive. Your generous contributions help keep us posting all year long. So let’s keep it going. And without further ado, here’s our honor roll of donors from over the weekend: Thanks, Varada! Thanks, Thomas F.! Thanks, Jordan! Thanks, Jared! Thanks, Thomas H.! Thanks, Matthew!