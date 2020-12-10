Thursday’s Headlines: Light One Candle Edition

In a bid to dispel the fiscal gloom coming out of Washington, a consortium of advocacy groups last night held an online “Candle Light Ceremony for Transit and a Prosperous 2021” in order to highlight (or maybe it was soft light) the need for federal funding to rescue our subway and buses.

The Zoom ceremony, sponsored by Riders Alliance, Straphangers Campaign and Transportation Alternatives, garnered its share of luminaries. Sen. Schumer, the Minority Leader, used the call to make clear that he is fighting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell because “we will die without transit.” The vice president of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, Eric Loegel, spoke passionately about his 40,000 members — working class men and women toiling in obscurity during the pandemic to keep our city moving and get our health-care workers to their jobs. They’ve “made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

We can only hope for a happier new year. But, as if to answer the prayers of those convened at the “Candle Light Ceremony,” sources said there might be $15 billion for the MTA in the relief bill now being negotiated in the capital (NYDN).

In other news yesterday: