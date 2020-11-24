Tuesday’s Headlines: The Trottenberg Files Edition

Our entire day was jolted from a slow morning coffee into a full caffeine blitz after Dana Rubinstein’s Times exclusive about the sudden long-expected resignation of Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

We quickly slowly banged out our 3,300-word magnum opus about Trottenberg’s legacy at DOT, while scribes all over town weighed in on the Vision Zero commish:

In other news:

Very early on Tuesday morning, news broke that David Dinkins, the city’s first (and still only) Black mayor, had died. Rest in power, mayor (NYDN, NY Times). His successor, Rudy Giuliani — who during his campaign against Dinkins led a racist police rally at City Hall where Dinkins was taunted as a “washroom attendant” — had the audacity to share his condolences on Twitter.

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy slapped back at Master Builder Andrew Cuomo over the Big Dog’s suggestion that commuters and Amtrak don’t really need new tunnels under the Hudson River because a simple slapdash repair job is all that’s required. For once, we’re siding with Joisey. (NY Post)

The Post had more about the drunk and unlicensed driver who killed a Brooklyn pedestrian.

Great news for Mayor de Blasio (and our cheap, unstylish editor): Astor Hair has been saved! (NYDN, NY Post)

And finally, the day ended with some good news for Corey Johnson, who spent most of Monday in a complete panic that was unrelated to Trottenberg’s resignation: