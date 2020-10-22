Thursday’s Headlines: All Hallow’s Edition

The mayor devoted a significant portion of his Wednesday press conference to talking about Halloween and the delightful memories it brings back for him as a Brooklyn parent.

It was sweet and all, but he missed a great opportunity to urge all neighborhoods with really good open streets — looking at you, 34th Avenue, Willoughby Avenue, Berry Street — to turn those roadways into open-air trick-or-treating venues for the neighborhood kids.

There’s already talk that Jackson Heights parents will line the sidewalks next week (with bowls of candy!) as kids promenade with their costumes and sweet-filled bags.

Mayor, put on your best costume (pajamas, perhaps) and join them!

In other news: