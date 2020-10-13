Tuesday’s Headlines: With a Little Luck Edition
No, it’s not over. In fact, this week is going to be make-or-break for New York’s battle against the coronavirus, Mayor de Blasio predicts (NY Post).
“With luck, this week will be decisive in all of our favor,” Hizzoner said on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” last night. With luck? Given how little fortune we’ve had so far, that doesn’t sound so great, Bill, especially given the increase in COVID calls, according to EMTs (NY Post).
And besides, how much luck can the city expect now that “instigator” Heshy Tischler is out of jail (NY Post)?
Meanwhile, the governor was a bit more optimistic (WSJ), but New York Magazine was not optimistic. At all.
In other, very limited news, from yesterday’s bank holiday:
- Clayton Guse’s good union sources came in handy for this story about the MTA’s vacuum trains really sucking. (NYDN)
- And crime is apparently up underground, despite the fewer passengers (NY Times), but Second Avenue Sagas called it fear mongering.
- Stephen Nessen of WNYC did a deep dive on the stalled Gateway project, which President Obama called “the most important” infrastructure project in the country, but President Trump “seemed to walk away from it for no logical reason,” Nessen reports.
- In case you missed it, Eater stayed on the story that we hinted at last month: The whole heat lamp thing isn’t working out yet.
- Our cops spend all day and night guarding Columbus statues in New York, but Syracuse is going to get rid of its monument to the genocidal explorer. (NY Post)
- Finally, Larry Penner was back to his old self again, tweaking the MTA for not having as good a long-range capital plan as Los Angeles. (This Island Now)