Tuesday’s Headlines: With a Little Luck Edition

No, it’s not over. In fact, this week is going to be make-or-break for New York’s battle against the coronavirus, Mayor de Blasio predicts (NY Post).

“With luck, this week will be decisive in all of our favor,” Hizzoner said on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” last night. With luck? Given how little fortune we’ve had so far, that doesn’t sound so great, Bill, especially given the increase in COVID calls, according to EMTs (NY Post).

And besides, how much luck can the city expect now that “instigator” Heshy Tischler is out of jail (NY Post)?

Meanwhile, the governor was a bit more optimistic (WSJ), but New York Magazine was not optimistic. At all.

In other, very limited news, from yesterday’s bank holiday: