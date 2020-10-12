Monday’s Headlines: This is Not a Holiday Edition
Today, most of America will get a day off from work because the calendar says it’s “Columbus Day.”
We don’t recognize that as any holiday, so the entire crew will be hard at work, playing what little role we play in erasing the lingering disaster that Columbus helped unleash on this continent. Oh, and we’ll also remind you that your tax dollars pay to provide round-the-clock uniformed police protection for the six Columbus statues that are all over the city.
The NYPD has never responded to our queries about this practice.
In any event, here’s the news from the weekend:
- Speaking of statues, Gov. Cuomo will unveil his Mother Cabrini statute in Battery Park on Monday — that’s the monument he commissioned after Mayor de Blasio declined to do so. (NY Post)
- Several outlets covered Saturday night’s killing of a Queens pedestrian by a hit-and-run car thief in Jamaica. (NYDN, amNY, Streetsblog)
- September was the deadliest month for cyclists since Mayor de Blasio took office, Clayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh reported (we might have had the story, too, except cops never told us about two of the deaths). Also, we have been focusing on the wider increase in injuries, especially in The Bronx (Streetsblog).
- The woman who had been struck by a police cruiser in The Bronx has died. (NY Post)
- The Wall Street Journal offered a roundup of all the lawsuits filed by police unions so the public won’t be able to find out how bad their members are.
- The public school system is ignoring bad bus drivers, a whistleblower argues in a lawsuit. (NY Post)
- Larry Penner (who else, really?) says it’s time for the MTA to renovate the LIRR’s old Woodhaven station on the branch between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica. (Mass Transit)
- Looks like the Broadway debut of our editor’s off-, off-, off-, off-Broadway show, “SUV: The Musical,” will have to wait another year. (WSJ)