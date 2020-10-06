Tuesday’s Headlines: Before and After on Little W. 12th St. Edition

Last month, we saw the future of New York City local roadways. On Monday, we saw that orgastic future recede like the green light at the end of Gatsby’s dock.

We’re talking about Little West 12th Street, which had been turned into a real neighborhood resource by the Meatpacking Business Improvement District (photo at the top of this post). But once that demonstration project ended, everything went back to normal, as this picture shows:

Too bad demonstration projects can’t be permanent.

In other news: