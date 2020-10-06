Tuesday’s Headlines: Before and After on Little W. 12th St. Edition

The Meatpacking Business Improvement District turned Little West 12th Street between Washington and Greenwich streets into a true open street. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Last month, we saw the future of New York City local roadways. On Monday, we saw that orgastic future recede like the green light at the end of Gatsby’s dock.

We’re talking about Little West 12th Street, which had been turned into a real neighborhood resource by the Meatpacking Business Improvement District (photo at the top of this post). But once that demonstration project ended, everything went back to normal, as this picture shows:

Back to the bad old days.
Too bad demonstration projects can’t be permanent.

In other news:

  • Great minds think alike edition: We wrote up the spike in road deaths last week — and the Post followed on Monday.
  • A speeding police officer smashed his squad car into a Bronx woman as he raced through a red light on a 10-13 call, severely injuring her yesterday. The Daily News covered, but the Post had video.
  • Yet another motorcyclist has been killed in what is clearly the story of the year: the huge increase in motorcycle crashes. (NYDN)
  • Gov. Cuomo threw another hissy fit at Mayor de Blasio, ordering more fines for people not wearing masks in the subway (NYDN). Yeah, well, let’s start with the cops, who haven’t gotten written up yet, the Post reported.
  • Wait ’til they hear about cars! The Suffolk County legislature is going to hold a hearing today on a bill that would criminalize “reckless cycling.” (Long Island Streets)
  • And, finally, cheer up Pat Kiernan — you know the old expression: “A gaffe is when you tell the truth.” (NY Post)

