Wednesday’s Headlines: Dog Bites Man Edition

How are you feeling? No, really, how are you really feeling?

Are you depressed? Of course you are. Everyone is — or so reports amNY in the ultimate “dog bites man” story: According to a Health Department study, 44 percent of respondents experienced anxiety during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while another 36 percent reported depression.

That’s 80 percent of the city — which raises one question: if misery really loves company, why are we all so depressed? Isn’t there herd immunity for that?

Apparently not. In other news:

Brooklyn’s Vanderbilt Avenue Will Scare You in to Never Visiting NYC again! from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.