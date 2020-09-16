Wednesday’s Headlines: The Bronx is Burning Edition

Members of Families for Safe Streets and Bronx residents rallied last night in the Boogie Down to protest how badly Mayor de Blasio’s vaunted-but-unfunded Vision Zero program is handling the cyclist death crisis in the city’s only mainland borough.

Gathering on the Grand Concourse, the activists pointed out the horrific numbers:

Six cycling deaths in The Bronx so far this year, up from zero in 2019.

Nine pedestrian deaths in The Bronx so far this year, up from 12 all of last year.

The Bronx has 3 percent of the city’s protected bike lane miles. Manhattan has 50 percent.

Clarita from @NYC_SafeStreets shares that people assume she has been in a wheelchair her whole life, but that’s not true. She used to love dancing salsa and was strong and independent. In 2003, she was hit by a taxi driver going full speed and spent three months in a coma. pic.twitter.com/oHHBKS8Gup — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) September 15, 2020

Will the mayor do anything? Tune in at 10 a.m. to his morning presser.

