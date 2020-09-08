Tuesday’s Headlines: More Carnage, Etc. Edition

A ghost bike. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
A ghost bike. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Holidays may make for slow news days, but road violence never rests: Capping off a bloody weekend for cyclists, a Brooklyn prosecutor was struck and killed by a tour bus while biking in Williamsburg early on Monday (Streetsblog, NYDN, NYPost).

In other news yesterday:

  • COVID made for fairly empty streets on J’Ouvert (Gothamist). Still, five people got shot at local celebrations (NYTimes).
  • The Tabloid of Record offered a thumbsucker on how COVID has changed traffic patterns (NYPost).
  • LIRR chief Phillip Eng penned an opinion piece with a now-familiar plea to the feds: Send cash now! (amNY).
  • An investigation of mask-compliance on 15 bus routes found that a quarter of passengers rode bare-faced (TheCity).
  • ICYMI: City and State rounded up some notable recent incidents of police brutality in New York.
  • The city’s Law Department and Department of Investigation missed the Aug. 31 deadline for filing their report on the NYPD’s misconduct during the recent Black Lives Matter protests (GothamGazette).
  • More on police misconduct: Local legislators are training their sights on the doctrine of qualified immunity for officers (GothamGazette).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (2 killed this week, 27 this year, 4 drivers charged*) Flushing: Meilan Jin, 22, Struck By MTA Bus Driver on […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (3 killed this week, 44 this year, 4 drivers charged*) Carroll Gardens: Van Driver Kills Caroline Tunage, 56, As She […]