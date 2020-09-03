Thursday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition

news

Let’s just get to it:

  • Gotham Gazette does a deep dive on the NYPD’s new body-camera policy, and finds that the cops still control “the video and there narrative.”
  • Black officers are objecting to the PBA’s endorsement of President Trump, which they say takes the force to “a dark place” (Gothamist).
  • THECITY joins the push (originated in June by Streetsblog) to get the cops to pull back from the streets they’ve barricaded.
  • Former federal transportation official Larry Penner dissect’s the MTA’s broken-windows problems (LI Weekly).
  • “When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet all the way, from your first subway ride to your last stroll down Broadway!” Hurray for New York Jets Safety Ashtyn Davis, who doesn’t own a car and walks to practice (elitesportsny.com)
  • RIP Tom Seaver, another coronavirus casualty  (NYDN, Queens Eagle, others).
  • A pedestrian is dead after being run over by two drivers in Queens (QNS.com).
  • The MTA won’t fire the off-duty employees who drove an SUV into a crowd of BLM protesters (Gothamist).
  • You can now get cell-phone service on the L Train under the East River (NYPost).
  • What kills children most? No surprise: cars (NYDN).
  • The Chambers Street subway station got elevators, in a milestone for accessibility (amNY).
  • Finally, the great Clarence Eckerson rounds up how bike-lane traffic is interacting with the new curbside restaurants (hint: better than car traffic) (Streetfilms).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG