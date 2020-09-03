Thursday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition
Let’s just get to it:
- Gotham Gazette does a deep dive on the NYPD’s new body-camera policy, and finds that the cops still control “the video and there narrative.”
- Black officers are objecting to the PBA’s endorsement of President Trump, which they say takes the force to “a dark place” (Gothamist).
- THECITY joins the push (originated in June by Streetsblog) to get the cops to pull back from the streets they’ve barricaded.
- Former federal transportation official Larry Penner dissect’s the MTA’s broken-windows problems (LI Weekly).
- “When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet all the way, from your first subway ride to your last stroll down Broadway!” Hurray for New York Jets Safety Ashtyn Davis, who doesn’t own a car and walks to practice (elitesportsny.com)
- RIP Tom Seaver, another coronavirus casualty (NYDN, Queens Eagle, others).
- A pedestrian is dead after being run over by two drivers in Queens (QNS.com).
- The MTA won’t fire the off-duty employees who drove an SUV into a crowd of BLM protesters (Gothamist).
- You can now get cell-phone service on the L Train under the East River (NYPost).
- What kills children most? No surprise: cars (NYDN).
- The Chambers Street subway station got elevators, in a milestone for accessibility (amNY).
- Finally, the great Clarence Eckerson rounds up how bike-lane traffic is interacting with the new curbside restaurants (hint: better than car traffic) (Streetfilms).
Friends outside NYC and familiar with our #bikenyc lanes have asked me how it's been going with bike access in conjunction with street dining. I'm working on a few @Streetfilms shorts around outdoor dining, but threw this together so you could see! @StreetsblogNYC @bikenewyork pic.twitter.com/q85HhHNT16
— Streetfilms (983 videos!) (@Streetfilms) September 2, 2020