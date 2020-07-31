Friday’s Headlines: No News is … No News Edition

Thursday was one of those sleepy summer days when there just was very little news.

Here’s what little there was:

Finally, the Port Authority is realizing that it might have to scrap its Wrong Way AirTrain. (NY Post)

Like Streetsblog, the Queens Daily Eagle covered Council Member Peter Koo chanting “Business Lives Matter” to oppose a .3-mile car-free stretch in Downtown Flushing. The Eagle’s David Brand played up Koo’s overdue apology.

Gridlock Sam highlights the key protests this weekend. (NYDN)

Streetsblog listened to Polly Trottenberg on a City Law breakfast Zoom call and couldn’t believe what we heard.

To round out our list, let’s at least praise what a great list of stories we had yesterday, in addition to our Koo coverage: