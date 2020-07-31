Friday’s Headlines: No News is … No News Edition
Thursday was one of those sleepy summer days when there just was very little news.
Here’s what little there was:
- Finally, the Port Authority is realizing that it might have to scrap its Wrong Way AirTrain. (NY Post)
- Like Streetsblog, the Queens Daily Eagle covered Council Member Peter Koo chanting “Business Lives Matter” to oppose a .3-mile car-free stretch in Downtown Flushing. The Eagle’s David Brand played up Koo’s overdue apology.
- Gridlock Sam highlights the key protests this weekend. (NYDN)
- Streetsblog listened to Polly Trottenberg on a City Law breakfast Zoom call and couldn’t believe what we heard.
To round out our list, let’s at least praise what a great list of stories we had yesterday, in addition to our Koo coverage:
- Dave Colon gave you an insightful post-mortem on Revel scooters.
- Julianne Cuba looked at a bizarre mystery regarding why Twitter would try to block users from knowing how badly a police officer drives.
- Superintern Adam Light did an “Eyes on the Street” column about the badly damaged East River Greenway.
- Later, Light made a brief cameo in our coverage of the car-free restaurant zone on Mott Street (he ordered beef with mushrooms).
- We also ran an op-ed from Chris Sequeira on whether motorcycles have a place in New York.