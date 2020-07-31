Friday’s Headlines: No News is … No News Edition

melting-news

Thursday was one of those sleepy summer days when there just was very little news.

Here’s what little there was:

  • Finally, the Port Authority is realizing that it might have to scrap its Wrong Way AirTrain. (NY Post)
  • Like Streetsblog, the Queens Daily Eagle covered Council Member Peter Koo chanting “Business Lives Matter” to oppose a .3-mile car-free stretch in Downtown Flushing. The Eagle’s David Brand played up Koo’s overdue apology.
  • Gridlock Sam highlights the key protests this weekend. (NYDN)
  • Streetsblog listened to Polly Trottenberg on a City Law breakfast Zoom call and couldn’t believe what we heard.

To round out our list, let’s at least praise what a great list of stories we had yesterday, in addition to our Koo coverage:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Mandarin-speaking table at last night's workshop. Photo: Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce

Crowded, Car-Choked Downtown Flushing Shouldn’t Be a Void in the Bike Network

By David Meyer |
At a DOT forum to plan for better bicycling conditions in downtown Flushing, Council Member Peter Koo told the packed room he doesn't believe bike lanes belong in the area. Koo did not stick around for the rest of the meeting, but if he had, he would have heard a different story from his constituents, many of whom see biking as the only viable way to get to Flushing's dense downtown core.