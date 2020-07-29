Wednesday’s Headlines: Subway and Scooter Hell Edition

Two big stories dominated the news yesterday:

Scooter-share service Revel shut down operations in the city after at least two recent crash deaths.

The Republican Senate gave a big “F-U” to cities, by excluding any money for transit in the new COVID relief bill, the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability protection and Schools Act .

Revel’s move occasioned much handwringing by Mayor de Blasio about the brash service’s lack of safety precautions, and most outlets simply reported the story straight (NYDN, NYP, Gothamist). But Streetsblog and at least one Twitter observer pointed out that car drivers regularly kill and injure many more people than die or are hurt in scooter mishaps.

Revel shutting down service under pressure from the city reminds me of the vaping ban The new unsafe thing (mopeds, vaping) is prohibited, while the old unsafe thing (cars, cigarettes) are coolhttps://t.co/P5MRlzVq19 — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) July 28, 2020

Gov. Cuomo’s threat to raise transit fares and tolls to cover the MTA’s budget shortfall, meanwhile, got pride of place in the local stories about the HEALS Act (NYP, amNY). It also raised the ire of transit activists, such as Riders Alliance, which argued that Cuomo should tax the rich or create other revenue streams, such as a commuter tax, before dunning strapped workers.

In other news: