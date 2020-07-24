Friday’s Headlines: The MTA Needs More Money Edition

On Thursday, the Senate decided to not bother to take up a transit bailout package, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell punted the issue to next week (CNBC).

The timing couldn’t be worse because the MTA said on Thursday that the last pennies of the $3.8-billion it received earlier in the pandemic would run out … today (amNY). (In case you missed it, our editorial cartoonist had some fun with the fiscal crisis.)

Let’s hope we get some good news next week. Until then, here’s today’s news: