Friday’s Headlines: The MTA Needs More Money Edition
On Thursday, the Senate decided to not bother to take up a transit bailout package, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell punted the issue to next week (CNBC).
The timing couldn’t be worse because the MTA said on Thursday that the last pennies of the $3.8-billion it received earlier in the pandemic would run out … today (amNY). (In case you missed it, our editorial cartoonist had some fun with the fiscal crisis.)
Let’s hope we get some good news next week. Until then, here’s today’s news:
- The Post played it as a joke, but what are people supposed to do if they want to exercise their constitutional right to protest their government if the government doesn’t make proper hygienic facilities available? Must people rally only in between rushing home to pee?
- Subway ridership continues to surge, which Mayor de Blasio attributed to how clean the trains are — giving Gov. Cuomo less of a reason to restore full 24-7 service. (NY Post)
- The Independent Budget Office confirmed what we all know (and we reported many times): Drivers were speeding like crazy during the height of the pandemic. (amNY)
- And in case you missed it, Streetsblog and Chalkbeat, the seminal education site, collaborated on a story about how pressure is mounting on Mayor de Blasio to hold public school classes outdoors — on car-free streets!
- Meanwhile, the principals’ union is upset at the Department of Education’s slow planning process for opening schools in little more than a month. (WSJ, NY Post)
- Here’s more good news about the chokehold bill signed by the mayor earlier this month: It has Cuomo’s state troopers so worried that they’re backing off from using the illegal tactic. (NY Post)
- Eight public pools will open today. Here’s a list. (NY Post)