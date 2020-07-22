Skip to Content
Cartoon

A Round and a Roundy: The Real Reason Cuomo Hates Crowd-Filled Streets?

12:01 AM EDT on July 22, 2020

Cartoon: Bill Roundy

So why is Gov. Cuomo so concerned about roadways being converted to open-air restaurants and bars?

Our cartoonist Bill Roundy had his own theory...

All of Bill Roundy's cartoons are archived here.

