Cartoon
A Round and a Roundy: The Real Reason Cuomo Hates Crowd-Filled Streets?
Friday’s Headlines: Ghost Tags in the News Edition
Here's today's daily digest, with the latest Jesse Coburn news.
Heastie Retreat: Assembly Speaker Blows Off Reporter Seeking Comment on ‘Sammy’s Law’ — Then Blames DOT
Carl Heastie continued his reticence about not letting NYC set its own speed limits. Later, he blamed the city DOT.
DOT Proposes Permanent Traffic Calming For W. 22nd Open Street, Despite Driver Backlash
The open street will get permanent traffic-calming infrastructure because DOT didn't bow to some locals who opposed the upgrades due to "loss" of parking.
Pedestrian Deaths Set a Four-Decade Record in 2022 (Yes, Again)
And to think, 2021 was the deadliest year on record for U.S. pedestrians since the early 80s — until last year topped it.
After Deadly Fire, Mayor Waffles on E-Bike Battery Buy Back Bill
A day after a fatal blaze tore through a Chinatown e-bike shop, killing four, Mayor Adams did not "get stuff done."