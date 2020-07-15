Wednesday’s Headlines: Just the Facts Edition

Let’s get right to it:

  • Perhaps it was inevitable, given the destructive power of cars and the general recklessness and carelessness of their operators, but NY1 posted a story about a July 5 crash at an “open restaurants” cafe in Queens. The Queens Eagle had it a week ago.
  • Both the Post and the Daily News ran video showing the vandal who defaced the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. Your words, Courtney Williams, a.k.a. Brown Bike Girl, had a hot take similar to what Streetsblog reported last week.
  • Fast-typing, two-armed amNY reporter Mark Hallum beat our old man editor into print with a story on Mayor de Blasio’s musing about the possibility of HOV lanes to ease congestion now that congestion is delayed a year. Our story focused on the politics.
  • Have you ever wondered how difficult it is to change, or amend, a subway station name? Well, the Wall Street Journal has a story for you.
  • All right, one last Andy Byford story. (NY Post)
  • Finally, we have largely ignored the drama over Gov. Cuomo’s love life, but the headline on this Daily News story is a delightful slice of ham on wry.

