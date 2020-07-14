Cops Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Bronx Pedestrian

The crash site in the Bronx. Photo: Google
The crash site in the Bronx. Photo: Google

A speeding hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man at the deadly intersection of East Tremont and Prospect avenues in the Crotona section of The Bronx early this morning, cops said.

According to police, the 51-year-old victim was inside the crosswalk as he crossed East Tremont at around 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a sedan, heading west on East Tremont “at an apparent high rate of speed” struck him, causing severe body trauma.

The man, whose name was not released, died later at St. Barnabas Hospital. The driver fled.

East Tremont Ave. has long been known as a dangerous stretch for Bronx pedestrians. Last year, on just the four blocks between Southern Boulevard and Crotona Avenue, there were 79 crashes, injuring four cyclists, seven pedestrians and 12 motorists.

