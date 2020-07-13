Monday’s Headlines: The Worst People in the World Edition

Just when you thought there was a glimmer of hope for humanity, the people of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights went and snuffed it out again.

On Saturday, a handful of pols — namely Assembly Member Nicole Malliotakis and former State Senator (and former cop) Marty Golden (pictured right in the photo above) — held a rally in support of our supposedly demoralized police force, but the rally quickly turned into the kind of white supremacist affair that, alas, the neighborhoods and their cop-adjacent residents are long famous for.

White supremacy on full display in Dyker Heights today. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LpGI9avKj2 — Amir ??? (@Tweezpian) July 11, 2020

Lots of outlets covered it — the Post blamed Black Lives Matter protesters for inciting violence, the Daily News presenting it as a 50-50 fight and Gothamist played up the white supremacy of the cop-adjacent class — but the full measure of revulsion can really only be appreciated from watching this scumbag supercut:

The "very fine people" of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn:

"You little, slimy, white bitch! You should have a rapist with a big black c*ck, 'cause you deserve it. Yeah, those black lives don't matter. That's garbage!… You should get RAPED! With a big black c*ck!"#BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cmTBUrqHcv — ???????????? (@TheMrJayBrown) July 12, 2020

In a related story, here was the cop-adjacent scofflaw of the day — a Ford F-150 with 29 red light and speed camera violations:

#NY_GAK9545 has been queried 2 times. This vehicle was last queried on August 31, 2018 at 11:47AM by @BkPedestrian: https://t.co/iUytq07qKy. Since then, #NY_GAK9545 has received 14 new tickets. Total parking and camera violation tickets: 53 — How's My Driving NY (@HowsMyDrivingNY) July 12, 2020

In other news: