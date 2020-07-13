Monday’s Headlines: The Worst People in the World Edition
Just when you thought there was a glimmer of hope for humanity, the people of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights went and snuffed it out again.
On Saturday, a handful of pols — namely Assembly Member Nicole Malliotakis and former State Senator (and former cop) Marty Golden (pictured right in the photo above) — held a rally in support of our supposedly demoralized police force, but the rally quickly turned into the kind of white supremacist affair that, alas, the neighborhoods and their cop-adjacent residents are long famous for.
Lots of outlets covered it — the Post blamed Black Lives Matter protesters for inciting violence, the Daily News presenting it as a 50-50 fight and Gothamist played up the white supremacy of the cop-adjacent class — but the full measure of revulsion can really only be appreciated from watching this scumbag supercut:
The "very fine people" of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn:
In a related story, here was the cop-adjacent scofflaw of the day — a Ford F-150 with 29 red light and speed camera violations:
In other news:
- Apparently, one of the major problems with figuring out how to fix the MTA, is that the agency doesn’t have an organizational chart — a nice scoop by Guse of the Newsuh.
- Three people — including an 11-year-old — where killed when two drivers decided to treat Floyd Bennett Field like a speedway. (NY Times, NYDN, Gothamist, NY Post)
- A man unloading groceries was killed in Borough Park by a driver who, cops said, “lost control” of his car — yet was not charged. (Gothamist)
- The Wall Street Journal did a nice overview of the open restaurant initiative.
- And the paper also looked at the MTA’s dire finances (as we did last week).
- Yeah, why can’t we have more beaches in New York City? (Gotham Gazette)
- To all those people who scream at cyclists, “Wear a helmet!” we present more evidence that cyclists should be yelling at drivers, “Stop trying to kill me!” (Forbes)
- If schools reopen, tens of thousands of students may lose their bus ride, which could mean lots more deadly cars on the road (not that the NY Post even mentioned that angle — nor did the Daily News a day later).
- Check out these great transit photos, occasioned by the retirement of the MTA’s official photographer, Patrick Cashin. (NY Times)
- And, finally, we often make fun of the Times’s Metropolitan Diary because of all the meet-cute car-parking stories. Careful what you wish for: an implausible subway story.