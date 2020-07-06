Monday’s Headlines: Sounds and Fury Edition

It’s bad enough that the Fourth of July commemorates the 1776 secession of a group of human-owning oligarchs from a despotic monarch (no matter how much “Hamilton” whitewashes it), but this year’s celebration featured an anxiety-producing cacophony of illegal fireworks all through the night. Standing on any roof in town, one could not help but wonder if New York was simply blowing itself up to put it out of its own misery.

Or maybe New York is just ungovernable again:

New York turns Wild West over July 4th weekend — 47 shot, 6 killed https://t.co/Ss0WhB732W Phase 3 is here: NYC spas, tattoo parlors, nail salons, personal care — but not indoor dining — to reopen Monday https://t.co/Jeaj2ScML6 pic.twitter.com/1gHuzzrUMM — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 6, 2020

On the plus side, of course, New Yorker is smart enough to stay in town on holiday weekends got to enjoy the first weekend of May or de Blasio’s ill-named “open restaurants on open streets” initiative, which humanized our streets by welcoming cafe tables where there had once been stored cars.

Our team hit the streets and made a photo montage of the highlights …

and the lowlights…

The story got some coverage over the weekend, with the Times defying the mayor’s rosy scenario to point out (as we did last week) how difficult restaurateurs are finding the whole thing. And though Streetsblog has been largely in support of the movement to reclaim public space from private automobiles, Democratic Socialist Nicole Murray gave our readers something else to consider.

And so did lawyer Daniel Flanzig with this scary video:

My fear with all of the outdoor seating in NYC. Thank god the restaurant was empty. pic.twitter.com/r2T7QNT8TR — Daniel Flanzig (@NYbikelawyer) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that New York’s returning diners are a bunch of ogres.

In other news: