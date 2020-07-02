Thursday’s Headlines: What’s on the Menu, Mayor?
One of the big stories yesterday was the mayor’s probably wise decision to suspend the return of indoor dining on July 6.
As such, pretty much everyone covered it. The Daily News mentioned that the mayor hasn’t announced an expansion of his already planned open restaurant initiative (the mayor’s lack of a Plan B was our entire angle!). The Post, of course, played up the feud between Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy and the mayor. The Times, being the Times, put the decision in the larger context of what is going on nationally. The Wall Street Journal added color.
In other news:
- The Daily News got a second day out of the mayor’s decision to cut $65 million out of a program that gives half-price MetroCards to the working poor. And the paper also waited a day to do a story about advocates’ Cuomo-esque slideshow demanding full 24/7 subway service.
- The House approved a fairly massive infrastructure bill that seems to be better than prior congresses have been able to do (NYDN). Streetsblog USA reporter Kea Wilson gave readers the highlights as to why this bill is better than all other bills.
- It turns out that three of the 15 city pools that will open this summer will open on July 24, one week before the rest. (NY Post)
- Far from taking ticket writing duties away from the NYPD, Mayor de Blasio seems to be banking on traffic agents doubling down on what they already do with the agency. (NY Post)
- Beaches are open so amNY offered a guide to getting there on the subway.
- Friend of Streetsblog Charles Komanoff offered his latest comparison between Mayor of de Blasio and his superior Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo. (Sallan)
- Early Streetsblog readers will remember this website’s epic frustration with upstate Assembly Member David Gantt, who was no friend to the street safety movement. He died Wednesday at age 78, having served nearly 40 years in the legislature. (Democrat & Chronicle)
- And in some inside baseball, City Hall insiders Freddi Goldstein and Wiley Norvell began what might be an exodus as the de Blasio administration near its lame duck nadir. (NY Post)