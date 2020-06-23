Tuesday’s Headlines: Under the Knife Edition

Our old man editor finally gets his wayward clavicle put back into place today at the Hospital For Special Surgery. Frankly, we’ll be glad when this is all over. For the last five days since his “cat”-astrophic crash, all his emails, and half of his published stories, have been filled with the most bizarre typos, mostly because he is dictating everything on his iPhone — and Siri doesn’t speak Grizzled Tabloidese (admittedly, a dying language).

The doctors gave him 100 percent chance of making a full recovery, which, for Kuntzman, means he’ll be back at 75 percent in no time.

In an unrelated journalistic injury, we were remiss in not pointing out that Second Avenue Sagas blogger (and Streetsblog contributor) Ben Kabak suffered his own bike-related fall a few days ago, injuring his hands. We wish Kabak a quick recovery.

NYU Langone was an unplanned stop on my ride but the guy on the ebike who clipped me was going fast. Probably a broken wrist and excruciating pain. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 20, 2020

Now, to the news: