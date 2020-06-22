A Round and a Roundy: ‘Whose Streets? Cops’ Streets!’

All over town, NYPD Precinct commanders have ordered their officers to set up barricades around the station houses, to keep the public at bay. Many media outlets, including Streetsblog, have covered this, but all of the photographs of public space being wild off by fearful cops don’t tell the full story.

That’s where the sharp eye and rapier wit of our national treasure editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, comes in.

In just a single frame, he boils down the issue to its central elements: police officers believe they are under fire, when the real threat is almost entirely in their paranoid, us-versus-them minds.

But pointing out hypocrisy is just part of the job for Roundy, who has also tweaked the NYPD and Mayor de Blasio throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

If you haven’t checked them out, they are all archived here.