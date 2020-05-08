Friday’s Headlines: Racial Bias of NYPD Revealed Again Edition

It’s “Stop and Frisk” — corona version. Ashley Southall of the New York Times had a bombshell story yesterday, revealing that 35 of 40 people arrested by the NYPD for not socially distancing in Brooklyn were black. The numbers were horrifying, but not all that surprising, given the viral videos of police beating up black kids under the auspices of enforcing pandemic rules.

Mayor de Blasio denied the NYPD has a racial bias problem. Really?

Police officers aggressively “enforcing” social distancing in our community. This occurred in East New York last evening. Why are sunbathers who violate social distancing guidelines treated one way and young men in certain communities another? This MUST end. pic.twitter.com/aEU1H4bcdn — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 5, 2020

In a related story, Streetsblog’s contribution to covering the NYPD’s racial bias was our coverage yesterday of so-called “jaywalking” tickets: Of 79 tickets issued in the first quarter of 2020 where the race of the alleged illegal crosser was known, 78 were handed to blacks and Hispanics. One — o-n-e, one — went to a white person.

In other news: