Thursday’s Headlines: More Cuomo vs. De Blasio Shenanigans Edition

Is anyone going to actually help the homeless people?

That question seemed secondary as the three-front battle among the MTA, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio continued on Wednesday. Make it a four-front war: the media is involved, too.

The Daily News spun it as another example of the Big Dog and the Tall Man talking “past each other” (though both love the idea of more police). The Post continued its wall-to-wall coverage, with stories about Cuomo demanding more disinfectant for subway trains, and how crime is still a problem in the subway, according to Gov. Cuomo, plus an editorial (slamming de Blasio, of course).

The Wall Street Journal and amNY went with the mayor’s plan to kick everyone off the subway one stop before the final station on 10 lines. The Times blew it off.

Meanwhile, it’s probably going to rain all day, thanks to a storm stretching from Havana to the Hudson Bay and back around to Louisville. So snuggle up with our other headlines: