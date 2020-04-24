Friday’s Headlines: Hey, DOT, How About A Little Help? Edition

Every day, even when not even asked by Streetsblog, the mayor keeps digging in on his position that he can’t create more open space for the people who need it. On Friday, we were reminded of this particular failing of the Vision Zero mayor four more times.

First, Julianne Cuba reported that the community board on the Upper East Side joined its western counterpart in demanding that the city create safe bike routes for essential workers traveling by bike across Manhattan. The city’s answer: No.

Later in the day, Friend of Streetsblog, Steve Bodzin, reminded us that the city is still giving that same two-letter salute to bicyclists and pedestrians, who are crammed into an 11-foot-wide path on the Queensboro Bridge while motorists get seven lanes (even though their numbers are down more than 80 percent).

Hey Polly @NYC_DOT there is NO WAY to socially distance on the Queensboro/59th St Bridge. This is your thing. You could fix this tomorrow. Please do. https://t.co/iFYPTIKGaU #MoreSpaceQBB Photo taken today. The bridge is busier than ever — for peds & bikes. pic.twitter.com/vPoDz2QCs9 — Steven Bodzin (home) (@stevenbodzin) April 23, 2020

Why the city is treating essential workers this way, we have no idea.

Third? Yesterday, we wrote about the City Council’s bill to will force the mayor to convert up to 75 miles of roadway to open space. It gets its first hearing at a Transportation Committee meeting at 11 a.m. (stream here).

Here’s the rest of the news from yesterday: